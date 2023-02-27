These are the words of the Italian comedian: “I saw her very tried”

There are many characters belonging to the world of entertainment who in recent days have embraced the pain of Maurizio Costanzo’s family. We recall that the TV giant passed away on Friday morning in Rome at the age of 84. During the radio episode The bombprogram that airs on Radio Deejay, Luciana Littizzetto has released some statements about Maria De Filippi.

Also Luciana Littizzetto, colleague and friend of Maria DeFilippi, joined the presenter’s pain for the loss of Maurizio Costanzo. During the airing of his radio show The bombthe Italian comedian and actress revealed that she heard from the queen of television a week ago and has seen her a lot tried.

These were the words of Luciana Littizzetto on Maria De Filippi:

I saw it being tested when I went to Rome last week. She was sad, thin, thin, a little distant. I thought she was tired. Of course, we knew of Costanzo’s aches and pains and that he wasn’t very well.

And, continuing, the comedian and actress added:

I am very sorry for Maria De Filippi, I think that for her it is as if her heart was being ripped out. I think of her and I feel like crying, because he was really a point of reference for her. They had a beautiful bond that united them.

Luciana Littizzetto remembers Maurizio Costanzo, her words make you cry: that’s why

In the radio program La Bomba Luciana Littizzetto also spent some beautiful words on Maurice Costanzo. She, the Italian actress and comedian, revealed that she felt very upset when she learned of this dramatic event.

About the TV giant, Luciana Littizzetto he has declared: