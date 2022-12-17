At the end of the World Cup, those who followed and commented until a few days ago, Mario Sconcerti, master of Italian journalism, already Director of the 19th Century and current columnist and first signature of the Corriere della Sera. It is a new mourning for sport in Italy, which a few hours after the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic loses another protagonist and in the most unexpected way.

Sconcerti was in hospital, but hospitalized for routine checks at the Roman polyclinic of Tor Vergata and the end came suddenly, so much so that Corriere himself underlined that until yesterday he had given his contribution of ideas to the newspaper. Sconcerti had just turned 74, born in 1948 in Florence, where over half a century ago he had begun his profession at a very young age Sports Couriera magazine of which he also became director in 1995 after having held this position for the first time at 19th century.

From cycling to football, from the Gazzetta dello Sport to the Republic, from TV to radio, Sconcerti has been the protagonist not only of the story of sport, but also of commentary and exegesis. He had then expanded and deepened many themes and reflections, also turning to philosophy and politics, in a vast book production, with works such as ‘The difference of Totti, from Meazza to Roberto Baggio’, ‘Baggio I wish you Descartes and I. ..’ or ‘History of goals: eras, men and numbers of the most beautiful sport in the world’.

His passion for football, and for Fiorentina in particular, also took him ‘to the other side of the fence’ when in January 2001 he was entrusted with the position of general manager of the Cecchi Gori group, the company that controlled the purple club. An experience that did not last long and ended with the resignation motivated by the new manager himself for “very different visions on the situation of the company” with the president Vittorio Cecchi Gori. A tear that did not erase the feelings for the purple team “I love it regardless”. Perhaps the only fixed point in a career in constant evolution and always at the highest levels.

TO Republic he arrived in 1979 and created the sports editorial team, working together with Gianni Brera and Gianni Mura, but years later, in 1987, he left Eugenio Scalfari’s newspaper for the Gazzetta dello Sport, where he was deputy director of Candido Cannavò. Then the first experience as director at Il Secolo and then the six years at the helm of Corriere dello Sport. From the press to TV, where he began working in the early 2000s, Sconcerti was able to quickly become a point of reference. Over a decade at Sky Sport and then the transition to Rai in 2016 and subsequently to Mediaset, always ‘piercing’ the screen with his stories, his analyzes and his authority. “You’re the only one I follow, the only one who doesn’t say bullshit”, the patron of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentis, told him a few years ago, among the first – of the many – to express his condolences.