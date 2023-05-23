Farewell to Mariagiovanna Maglie, journalist and TV commentator. She would have turned 71 in August. Her friend Francesca Chaouqui gave the news on Twitter. « She returned this morning to the Father’s House. She was taken to San Camillo Forlanini last night for a venous complication and she passed away just now. I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. She is now at peace.’

Venetian by birth, she moved to Rome in the early 60s. Graduated in Philosophy at Sapienza University, she worked for l’Unità as a correspondent in Latin America dealing with international politics from 1979 to 1987. In 1989, she joined Rai. In 1990, when the first Gulf War broke out, she was sent to the Middle East for Tg2, then became a New York correspondent until 1993. She collaborated with Il Giornale, Il Foglio, Rai, Radio Radicale and Radio 24 and wrote some books, such as the biography of Oriana Fallaci, and some essays on topics of international politics.

In 2011 he made the documentary film Istanbul la sublime for Rai Cinema. She was also a columnist for Libero until 2014. Subsequently she participated, as a columnist, in television programs on politics and entertainment such as The island of the famous, The perfect bride, Live life, L’Arena and Stasera Italia .

Since 2015 he has been a columnist on US politics for the Dagospia website with the column America made in Maglie. Again for Dagospia you commented on the 2016 election campaign for the presidency of the United States of America.