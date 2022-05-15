The contrast could not have been greater, this afternoon on the sidewalk in front of the three-star hotel Turin in the Italian capital Rome. The evening before, Ukrainian Oleg Psioek won the Eurovision Song Contest together with fellow band members of the Kalusha Orchestra, half a day later he said goodbye to his girlfriend Oleksandra to return to his home country. He must report, because at any moment he can be called up by the army to fight against the Russians.

