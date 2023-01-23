“Hello Laura, hello Partisan. A great pain”: this is how the national association of Italian partisans greets Francesca Laura Wronowski De Topòr, Giacomo Matteotti’s last granddaughter, who died at the age of 99. She was part of the Resistance when she was just 19 years old, when she joined the partisan brigade “Giustizia e Libertà”: as a relay she took the name of “Kiki”, but for everyone she was “Laura”.

He did not hold back in the face of several risky actions, such as the liberation of twenty Jewish prisoners from the Calvari camp. In 1951, after the war, he became a professional journalist.

Also by virtue of his work, he continued to talk about his role and that of the partisan resistance in general in the Second World War in various meetings in schools.

In 2016, on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of the Liberation, she was awarded the Liberation Medal by the Ministry of Defense. Two years later she received the “Renato Benedetto Fabrizi” national award for her commitment to defending national freedom: that year she also received the Ambrogino d’oro from the Municipality of Milan.

Her first activity as a partisan was on 9 September 1943, when she went up to Valfontabuona, in the province of Genoa, to choose a location that guaranteed a minimum of security for the partisan cell to which she belonged.

Among his first actions, he gave the partisan “Paolino”, a young butcher, half a 2 lire banknote: the man had the other half, as a sign of recognition.

Between June and July 1944, the liberation of the Calvari concentration camp, known as “Camp 52”: it housed civilian internees, initially British, New Zealand and African prisoners, and later also Jews.

There was no bloodshed: the Brigade, having learned that there were about 30 middle-aged Jews in the camp at that time, intervened with the help of two guards and managed to get everyone out. The life of Francesca Laura Wronowski De Topòr was told by the journalist Zita Dazzi in the book ‘With the soul sideways. Laura Wronowski’s Story of Resistance and Freedom’.