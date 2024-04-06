Farewell to Larry David and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

WSo should a young woman, feminist, with a so-called migrant background, angry about the injustices of this world, want to watch a series that revolves around the banal everyday life of a rich, old man? A man, moreover, who steps into every racist and sexist faux pas in a series that is mostly about playing golf and meeting for lunch. There is no good reason for this except: Larry David. The series in question here is David's autofictional HBO hit “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (unfortunately in German: “Leave it, Larry!”), which has been enjoying success in the USA since 2000 and is still amazing here is unknown.

There are very few series that make you laugh out loud just in front of the TV, because laughter is a communal affair. But Larry and his ensemble become such a community over time. People laughed with them for eight seasons, then there was a six-year break, after which the series came back even better in 2017 with the same cast. Anyone who knows “Gilmore Girls” or “Sex and the City” knows that this is actually impossible. Series are never better when they are revived after years. “Curb” does, however, and also in the current twelfth season, which this time will really be the last, as David, known as the creator of the series “Seinfeld”, asserts.



Larry David as Larry David snubs lesbians, gays, disabled people, women, blacks and his Jewish community.

Like “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is actually about nothing except the curiosities of everyday life. The successful “Seinfeld” creator Larry David, played by Larry David, has almost retired and lives in Los Angeles with his roommate Leon Black (JB Smoove), who has involuntarily moved in with him. He spends time with his best friend Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and with former friends like Ted Danson (Ted Danson), with his ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) and with people with whom he has a love-hate relationship like Jeff's wife Susie (Susie Essmann).

Someone is always offended by Larry, and usually rightly so. He snubs them all: lesbians, gays, disabled people, women, blacks and his Jewish community. But unlike other “you’ll probably be allowed to make a joke again” series, “Curb” doesn’t step on Larry, but rather constantly steps on Larry. His stupid ignorance and his inability to accept social conventions. This is exactly where the difference lies between good comedy, which can also deal with discrimination (or September 11th or mental health) – and comedy that wants to profit from resentment like, for example, Felix Lobrecht's. In his Netflix special, jokes about disabled people are only aimed at saying that they are annoying because they take up space in public life, for example through disabled parking spaces.