Understated, yet gripping. That is how the farewell of Dean Verberckmoes (4) in Verrebroek can safely be described. About 400 people attended the toddler’s funeral: from family and classmates to motorcyclists who came to show their support. The disbelief still prevails, a long process of coping can begin for the family. “Sleep tight, my little teddy bear, we will never forget you.”
