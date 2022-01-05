The 2022 of IndyCar has certainly not started with positive and comforting news, as demonstrated by the two griefs recorded in the first days of January: after the death of Carl Horton – who made a fundamental contribution to the permanent introduction of vehicles and personnel rescue during the races – the US top flight with open wheels mourns the death of Kevin Kalkhoven, historical co-founder of Champ Car and owner of several teams in the 2000s. The Australian, who died at the age of 77 after an illness, reached the high point of his managerial career with the achievement in 500 2013 Indianapolis Miles, the year in which the Brazilian Tony Kanaan won at the wheel of the KV Racing.

Born in Adelaide in 1944, Kalkhoven initially became one of the major entrepreneurs in the telecommunications sector in the 1990s. With the advent of the third millennium, he focused more and more on the world of motor racing, especially as regards the universe of the then CART. In addition to the establishment of the PK Racing team together with the driver Jimmy Vasser – a team later renamed with the name of PKV Racing and KV Racing Technology, and author of 16 total wins between 2003 and 2017 – Kalkhoven became a founder of the Champ Car championship, heir to the failed CART in 2003. The fledgling competition, officially introduced in 2004, became the main competitor of the Indy Racing League – IRL – until 2008, when the definitive unification of the two categories took place in the current IndyCar.

In addition to having a great passion for aviation, Kalkhoven was a member of the company’s board of directors Hole in the Wall Camps, summer camp and medical center reserved for children with serious illnesses. The news of the disappearance of the 77-year-old businessman, who died yesterday, particularly struck Roger Penske, former driver and founder of the homonymous team, who wanted to remember him with this message: “Motorsport has lost one of its true leaders – he wrote – Kevin Kalkhoven had a great passion for open wheel racing, and his vision and support helped guide the sport through some turbulent times. As the leader of the Champ Car World Series, Cosworth Engineering and the KV Racing Technology team, Kevin has made an incredible impact on INDYCAR. Our thoughts go out to the Kalkhoven family and Kevin’s many friends and colleagues who are coping with his loss. “