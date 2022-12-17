ROME. Journalist Mario Sconcerti is dead. The Corriere della Sera columnist was 74 years old. «Until Friday – writes the Corriere – he continued to contribute ideas to our newspaper, of which he was one of the most prestigious signatures. Sconcerti was one of the historic signatures of Italian sports journalism, former director of Corriere dello Sport and Secolo XIX. During his career he was also general manager of Fiorentina ».