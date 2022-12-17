ROME. Journalist Mario Sconcerti is dead. The Corriere della Sera columnist was 74 years old. «Until Friday – writes the Corriere – he continued to contribute ideas to our newspaper, of which he was one of the most prestigious signatures. Sconcerti was one of the historic signatures of Italian sports journalism, former director of Corriere dello Sport and Secolo XIX. During his career he was also general manager of Fiorentina ».

In addition to having founded the sports pages of the newspaper “La Repubblica”, enhancing the historical signatures of Italian sports journalism such as Gianni Mura and Gianni Brera, he has long been a well-known face on Sky and Rai TV channels. Rome, but yesterday he had reassured many friends that he would be back home by Christmas – writes Corsera – His relatives said that he suddenly fell ill and the doctors’ attempts to revive him were useless”. His latest article , about ten days ago, was an analysis in view of the quarter-final of the World Cup between France and England.

Sconcerti had just turned 74, born in 1948 in Florence, where over half a century ago he began his career at a very young age at ‘Corriere dello Sport’, a magazine of which he also became director in 1995 after having held this position for the first time at the Secolo XIX. From cycling to football, from Gazzetta dello Sport to Repubblica, from TV to radio, Sconcerti has been the protagonist not only of the story of sport, but also of commentary and exegesis. He had then expanded and deepened many themes and reflections, also turning to philosophy and politics, in a vast book production, with works such as ‘The difference of Totti, from Meazza to Roberto Baggio’, ‘Baggio I wish you Descartes and I. ..’ or ‘History of goals: eras, men and numbers of the most beautiful sport in the world’. His passion for football, and for Fiorentina in particular, also led him to ‘the other side of the fence’ when in January 2001 he was entrusted with the position of general manager of the Cecchi Gori group, the company that controlled the Viola club. An experience that did not last long and ended with the resignation motivated by the new manager himself for “very different visions on the situation of the company” with the president Vittorio Cecchi Gori. A tear that did not erase the feelings for the purple team “I love it regardless”. Perhaps the only fixed point in a career in constant evolution and always at the highest levels. He arrived at Repubblica in 1979 and created the sports editorial staff there, working together with Gianni Brera and Gianni Mura, but years later, in 1987, he left Eugenio Scalfari’s newspaper for the Gazzetta dello Sport, where he was deputy director of Candido Cannavò. Then the first experience as director at Il Secolo and then the six years at the helm of Corriere dello Sport. From the press to TV, where he began working in the early 2000s, Sconcerti was able to quickly become a point of reference. Over a decade at Sky Sport and then the transition to Rai in 2016 and subsequently to Mediaset, always ‘piercing’ the screen with his stories, his analyzes and his authority. “You’re the only one I follow, the only one who doesn’t say bullshit”, the patron of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentis, told him a few years ago, among the first – of the many – to express his condolences.