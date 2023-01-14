Relatives, friends, colleagues, representatives of public and private entities and members of the business world said goodbye this Saturday in Murcia, his hometown, to José María Ferrer Cazorla, general director of the Virgen de la Caridad Medical Center. The death of the well-known director of private health and pediatrician, who was 65 years old and carried out an outstanding professional activity in Cartagena, gathered numerous people throughout the day at the Mortuary of Jesus, who wrapped up his wife and four children. Among them was the lawyer and former deputy of the PP Andrés Ayala. There were also public displays of appreciation.

The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, expressed the condolences of “the entire municipal corporation on the death of José María, a good doctor who managed to grow a great health institution in Cartagena, which has extended its services throughout the Region, for his successful management business”. She added that she “worked so that the Virgen de la Caridad Medical Center not only offered quality medical care but also, like himself, became actively involved in the affairs of the city.”

He recalled that Ferrer was part of business institutions, and that he was seen “enjoying and suffering with his FC Cartagena and sharing his ideas about the progress of the municipality.” Ana Belén Castejón, vice mayor and who attended the inauguration of the Virgen de la Caridad Hospital, led by Ferrer, as councilor in May 2018, told LA VERDAD: “A great man has left us, a good man.” “I was very lucky to meet him and to share his love for Cartagena and his determined commitment to our land, which was clearly seen in his projects, in his constant desire to improve and in his frenetic activity,” she added. And she stressed that he was a “brave entrepreneur and a caring man, with his door always open to those who needed it.”

People who knew him remember that that year he was involved in supporting a gala in favor of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, where the guitarist (and current councilor) Carlos Piñana performed.

Ferrer was a member of the executives of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce and COEC, as well as institutional vice president of the Cartagena Football Club. This link was evident with the presence in Murcia of their respective presidents: Miguel Martínez, Ana Correa and Paco Belmonte. The representative of Efesé placed a bouquet of flowers in honor of the doctor in the box of the Cartagonova Stadium, before the match between Cartagena and Huesca. And he wrote on Twitter: “Nothing will be the same without you. You helped us get here from day one. You were generosity in person, friendship and joy ».

«Dialogue and regional vision»



Martínez highlighted Ferrer’s profile as founder and “revitalizer” of CMV Caridad, whose management he maintained despite the two sales of the business, and his role as “a person of dialogue and consensus, always thinking of Cartagena with a regional vision.” He also recalled the company’s sponsorship of the local futsal club.