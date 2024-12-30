After putting an end to his outstanding sporting career in the match on December 22 against Real Madrid, Jesús Navas says goodbye to his fans this Monday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. Starting at 5:00 p.m., the ‘duende of Los Palacios’ will receive a tribute by Sevilla to conclude a career full of successes both in the Nervión club and in the Spanish team, with which he won a World Cup and two European Championships.

Farewell to Jesús Navas, live | A big goodbye for the palace: Joaquín, Sergio Ramos are here…