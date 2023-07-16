The British naturalized French actress, singer and director found dead in her Paris home. She was 76 years old

The British singer and actress naturalized French Jane Birkin she died at the age of 76 years old at his Parisian home. Birkin had recently canceled a tour for health reasons and had written a statement in May in which he explained that he still needed time to recover and be able to return to the stage. In 2021, Birkin had had a stroke from which, however, she had quickly recovered. In that same year, her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg dedicated a documentary to her mother entitled Jane by Charlotte. Important figure in the world of music and cinemaand unforgettable icon of the 60s and 70s, Birkin came into the limelight by dueting the famous song with Serge Gainsbourg Je t’aime… moi non plus.

A multifaceted and highly successful figure, Jane Birkin left an indelible mark on French and international popular culture, both as a singer and as an actress. She was born in England in 1946, she moved to Paris at the age of 21, where she met the composer Serge Gainsbourg, with which he begins an artistic collaboration and a sentimental relationship. Her career has been full of successes and scandals, but also of talented and charming. From a young age she approached the world of entertainment, playing small roles in films such as blowups (1966) by Michelangelo Antonioni e kaleidoscope (1966). In 1968, the meeting with Serge Gainsbourg on the set of the film Sloganstarting a relationship that lasted twelve years old. The two formed a very close-knit artistic and loving couple, recording their first album in 1969 which contains the famous song Je t'aime… moi non plus. A song that was at the time censored in several countries because of the sighs.

Jane Birkin also starred in the film of the same name (1976), directed by Gainsbourg, which aroused several controversies for its explicit scenes. His film career continues both in France and in Great Britain, participating in films such as Death on the Nile (1978) and Crime under the sun (1982), based on the novels by Agatha Christie. After separating from Gainsbourg in 1980, the actress continues to work like her in music and cinema, recording numerous solo albums and performing in various independent films. In 1991 she appears in the miniseries Red Foxand in 1998 in the American drama film A daughter to the devil. In addition to his artistic merits, he lends his name to an expensive and highly desired one Hermes bag. From the 1970s onwards, she Jane Birkin lived mainly in France, where she died at the age of 76. However, her life and career have been marked by highlights that have made her one of the most beloved and influential icons of our times.