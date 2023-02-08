James “Jim” Kaposztasrecognized by the American fandom as the creator of the first AMV extension (Anime Music Video) passed away these days, as reported by Michael Pintoco-founder of Anime.com. Kaposztas was for many years a staff member of theOtakon and was recognized by the fandom as the first person known to have created an AMV. When he was a 21-year-old college student in 1982, Kaposztas used two VCRs to stitch together scenes from Space Battleship Yamato with the song “All You Need is Love” of the Beatles to give life to the first Anime Music Video in history.

Kaposztas has recounted his experience several times to media like The Japan Times, Anime World Order and AnimeCons.com. Creating AMVs for Kaposztas was a way to share his hobby and practice video editing. Although there weren’t many fans in the 80s and 90s who bothered to make them using VCRs like he did, in the early 2000s, thanks to the spread of Japanese anime and PC culture, AMVs are become a real mass phenomenon in the United States and in the rest of the world.

Jim Kaposztas AMVs including a 2.0 revision of “All You Need is Love” are available on his YouTube channel.

Source: Michael Pinto Street Anime News Network