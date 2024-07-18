The most likely cause of the accident appears to have been an electrocution, probably a failure that tragically killed the 44-year-old

Tuesday was marked by a terrible day work accident for a man involved in an intervention on the high voltage line. The man’s name was Ivo Conti and the mourning for such a loss was enormous, for his family and for his community.

It all happened on Tuesday, July 16, when the 44-year-old died in an accident at work in Rueun, in the Canton of Grisons, Switzerland. Ivo Conti, originally from Ardesio, a small town in the province of Bergamo, was carrying out maintenance work on a high voltage pylon when, it is assumed, due to a fault, he was hit by an electric shock.

There downloadunfortunately, was fatal, as happens in the vast majority of dangerous contacts with high voltage. Conti leaves behind a wife and two very young children. The accident is still under the magnifying glass of the authorities who are trying to retrace what happened to Ivo Conti.

According to the reconstructions current, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on July 16, some colleagues noticed that Conti was still hanging from the safety rope for the maintenance of the high-voltage lines. The 44-year-old’s body, however, was no longer moving. At that moment, colleagues immediately raised the alarm, lowered him from the pylon with a lifeline and began to provide first aid.

The maneuvers of resuscitation were also carried out by the paramedics of the Surselva rescue service and by a Rega helicopter rescue crew. For the 44-year-old, however, there was nothing that could be done. The most probable cause of death, in fact, seems to have been an electrocution, due to a truly tragic accident. The cantonal police of Graubünden have nevertheless started an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident and verify a possible fault that led to an unexpected electric shock.

That day in Rueun, together with Conti, there was also his cousin. For years he had worked at a window and door company in Valzella, but now Conti had moved to Switzerland to join some relatives in a company specialized in the maintenance of electric lines. Despite working abroad, the 44-year-old lived with his family in the Valzella district of Ardesio. He left for work on Monday morning and returned on Friday morning. He always spent his free time with his family, also dedicating himself to his passions for motorcycles and the mountains.