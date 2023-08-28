“Hello, this is Henry Morrogh.” The greeting in the unmistakable Irish accent started endless phone calls with a single subject: motorsport. Analyzed in all its possible nuances as only a great racing enthusiast is capable of reading. Sometimes he was stubborn in carrying forward his theses against everything and everyone. But he was a racing philosopher. And everyone loved him.

He trained many drivers who made it to F1, but Henry’s strength was in bringing entire generations of enthusiasts closer to motoring, because his vision was the one that came from below, from the grass roots. Morrogh’s was an upside-down world: it didn’t start from the Grand Prix paddock, but from the pitlane of Magione, his kingdom in the heart of Umbria.

Every young man who aspired to become a racing driver could pursue his dream by finding a path to make his debut on the track with four wheels. With a low-cost offer, but starting to drive rather than racing with a single-seater: the legendary Formula Ford. He managed to create truly tailor-made courses and competitions in his challenge, trying to create micro-programs even for the penniless. The important thing was to show him passion, a desire to learn, without having the anxiety of immediately climbing the steps of motorsport.

And if he smelled a talent, he pampered it with the passion that a father reserves for a son: many have passed through his school, many have made a career finding important outlets in official manufacturers or noble teams, but his pride, year after year, it was extending that endless list of pilots who must be grateful to him for having instilled in each of them the germ of the “will to race”.

Henry at 92 saw his checkered flag waving, but his legacy will not go to waste. The Master has left a deep mark on anyone who has had the opportunity to attend his school. His lessons weren’t just about driving and automotive technology, but they turned into life encounters and experiences of those who have always treated four wheels with respect.

The long story began in Vallelunga in 1968 and after 55 years it will not stop when Henry passes away because since 2009 the school has been run by Giovanni Ciccarelli and his son John. The story will become legend because that primitive and essential motoring told by Morrogh will remain a legacy that is part of our heritage.

It happened that sometimes some of his older F.Fords weren’t in perfect shape due to some small defect: there was no reason to be angry because maybe those who didn’t even have the budget to put a helmet on and get a license ran there. But every occasion was a good one to learn: “Now you understand what understeer is – commented the Maestro – and what efforts are required to make the car turn”. And if the tires behind were once a little more used, never mind: “You can appreciate how the car slips and tends to oversteer, so you learn the art of countersteering”.

The Motorsport.com team joins Henry’s family in condolences on this day of grief.