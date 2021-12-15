Colin Chapman’s wife and co-founder of the Lotus brand, Hazel Chapman, died on December 14 at the age of 94. His entire life, after meeting the volcanic protagonist of many victories in Formula 1 and beyond, was dedicated to the Lotus world. And after the untimely death of her husband in 1982, she had continued to follow the events of the British manufacturer with great energy. It so happened that Hazel (née Williams) and Colin both died in December, she on the 14th, he on the 16th. And they were both born in May: she on the 21st (year 1927), he on the 19th (of the 1928).

Lotus, today a company that gravitates in the Chinese group Geely, wanted to remember it like this: “His contribution to motorsport and the automotive industry in the second half of the 20th century should not be underestimated. She has been a successful driver, a shrewd business woman and the rock upon which the foundations of Lotus were built, since 1948, when the first car was produced. Her involvement in the development of the Lotus business was almost unmatched at the time, in a world where women often took second place to their husbands.. Widowed in 1982, Hazel recognized that Lotus Cars needed new ownership to secure her future and played a pivotal role in its sale. She later became director of Classic Team Lotus, the Chapman family business that preserves the cars and the legacy of the brand’s global racing successes.“.







Hazel had always maintained a close interest in everything Lotus related. In fact, he “signed” Lotus number 100,000 in 2018. Tradition dictated that Hazel was always shown the last car on the road, before giving it to the public with the official presentation.. The wonderful custom has continued into the modern era and in fact Hazel had seen the Lotus Evija, in the company of her son Clive, two weeks before its debut in July 2019.

He met Colin Chapman at a ball in 1944. The first Lotus car in history, the Mark 1, was built in the garage of Hazel’s parents’ house in Hornsey, Great Britain. Following her marriage in 1954, Hazel also became a financial advisor to the company, giving Colin the golden ‘rules’ of the motorsport business.

Matt Windle, CEO of Lotus Cars, commented: “This is a very sad day for all who are associated with Lotus in the world. Without Hazel Chapman there would be no Lotus. The entire Hethel team and those who work in our facilities around the world send their sincere condolences and best wishes to the Chapman family“. FormulaPassion.it is also added to the condolences.

(images: Colin Chapman Foundation / Lotus)