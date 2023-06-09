Farewell to Guido Bodrato, a life between the DC and the government

Goodbye to Guido BodratoDC executive close to Benigno Zaccagnini and minister several times, he was 90 years old. The news comes from his social accounts: “Guido left us last night to join his beloved Irma. Up to the end he was supported by an invincible political passion, in defense of Constitution and the democratic representation of Parliament. May his example lead us. A prayer,” it reads.

A prayer. — Guido Bodrato (@guidobodrato) June 9, 2023

