The farewell ceremony for the artistic director of Yeralash Boris Grachevsky will take place on January 17 at the House of Cinema. This was announced on Friday, January 15, by his widow Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya.

“Farewell on Sunday at 11 o’clock – Cinema House”, – quotes her words TASS…

Belotserkovskaya noted that the farewell and funeral ceremony will be held in an open format.

Grachevsky will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow, reports RT…

Since December 28, Grachevsky has been in the hospital, where he was hospitalized with COVID-19. The artistic director of “Yeralash” told about the detection of a coronavirus in him a week before hospitalization. The patient was transferred to intensive care on December 31. On the same day, Belotserkovskaya reported that her husband was in a consistently serious condition.

Boris Grachevsky – director, screenwriter, art director of the Yeralash newsreel. He is the author of such films as “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In addition, he has produced a number of documentaries.