Genoa – The Prefecture of Genoa has announced that “following the death of the President Emeritus of the Republic, Senator by right and for life Giorgio Napolitano, in the atrium of Palazzo Doria Spinola, in Largo E. Lanfranco 1, it will be available for the population the condolence register”, for citizens who want to leave a memory or a message.

The openings for those who wish to go there they will be on Sunday 24 September 2023 – from 8.30 to 1.30 – and on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 September, the day of the state funeral, from 7.30 to 20.