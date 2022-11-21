He had become famous for his investigations and his historical insights

The world of journalism and the small screen mourns the passing of Gianni Bisiach. The journalist and writer had 95 years old. He was famous and loved by the general public for his journalistic investigations and, in particular, for his historical insights into him. In addition to the many books that he leaves us today as a legacy.

Gianni Bisiach had been hospitalized for a long time in an RSA in the city of Rome, where he died on Sunday 20 November 2022 at the age of 95. His funeral has already been arranged: he will be buried at Goriziawhere he was born on May 7, 1927.

Giorgio Assumma, lawyer and longtime friend, confirms the death of the Italian journalist:

Unfortunately this morning I was woken up by a phone call from Gianni’s secretary informing me of his disappearance. Gianni had no relatives and therefore with a few friends we are trying to organize a funeral and a greeting, which we will inform about later.

The journalist had become famous among the general public thanks to investigations and historical specials made for the RAI. She rose to prominence as a television and radio journalist for the public broadcaster, producing top-notch cultural broadcasts that are still highly regarded today.

You will certainly remember him for the news reports for Tv7 and Tg1: in the latter adventure he edited a very popular historical column entitled “A minute of history”. Many services, investigations, specials and cultural insights left as a legacy.

With Gianni Bisiach, a small important piece of the history of Italian television goes away

Rodolfo Zibernamayor of Gorizia, his beloved hometown, describes the journalist as an extraordinary person who had an extraordinary life.