Died Gianluca Vialli, the disease that struck the former footballer. What was it, tumor

What is the disease that struck Gianluca Vialli, who died today – January 6, 2023 – in London? The former footballer and coach had been battling pancreatic cancer for five years. A bad disease that was diagnosed in 2017. In recent weeks Vialli has had a sudden worsening of his health conditions, to the point that he was hospitalized in London, the city where he has lived for some time, in the same clinic where he had already undergone cycles of chemotherapy, as revealed by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Only a few weeks ago Vialli announced in a press release that he had to suspend his commitments with the Italian national team, of which he was part of the coaching staff and his historical friend Roberto Mancini, to undergo new treatments: “At the end of After a long and difficult ‘negotiation’ with my wonderful team of oncologists I decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments. The goal is to use all my psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, in order to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you. A hug”.

A signal therefore that something was not going well, so much so that the whole world of football had rallied around him and had sent him messages of a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, his deteriorating condition led to Vialli’s death at the age of only 58. Another serious mourning for football, after that of another great champion like Sinisa Mihajlovic just a few days ago.

Gianluca Vialli dead: the disease

In 2017 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and since that day he has always shared his journey without hiding the fears deriving from the disease. In an interview with Alessandro Cattelan he had confessed that he was “afraid of dying”. “I don’t know when the light goes out what’s on the other side. But I also realize that the concept of death is used to understand and appreciate life,” he added.

Vialli has never hidden his illness, hoping that his “battle” can be an example for others: “I was a player and a strong but also fragile man and I think someone may have recognized that. I’m here with my flaws, fears and desire to do something important,” he said last year. “I’m not having a battle with cancer because I don’t think I would be able to win it, he is a much stronger opponent than me. Cancer is an unwanted travel companion, but I can’t help it – he added -. He got on the train with me and I have to go on, travel with my head down, never giving up, hoping that one day this unwanted guest will get tired and let me live peacefully for many more years because there are still many things I want to do”. As mentioned, his conditions have worsened in recent weeks, leading him to hospitalization in London, where his 87-year-old mother had also come to be close to him in the last moments of his life.

Who he was: Career

We have seen the disease that led to Gianluca Vialli’s death, but what was his career like? Born in Cremona on 9 July 1964, Gianluca Vialli was one of the best center forwards around between the 1980s and 1990s. After entering the Pizzighettone nursery, he was bought by Cremonese with whom, in 1980, he made his debut among professionals. In 1984 he was among the protagonists of promotion to Serie A, which is why he was bought by Sampdoria the same year.

The first two fluctuated also due to his position on the field, while the turning point came in 1986 with the arrival on the bench of Vujadin Boškov, who employed him as a centre-forward with Roberto Mancini as finisher. The understanding between the two blossoms quickly so much that the two players will be nicknamed the “goal twins”.

With the Blucerchiati he won 3 Italian Cups, 1 Cup Winners’ Cup, graduating top scorer of the tournament and signing a brace in the final against Anderlech, 1 Italian Super Cup and a historic Scudetto in 1990, a season in which Gianluca Vialli became top scorer with 19 goals. In 1992, Sampdoria reached the European Cup final but lost to Barcelona at Wembley.

This will be his last game for the Sampdoria: at the end of the season, in fact, Gianluca Vialli moves to Juventus for a total cost of 40 billion lire. With the bianconeri the performance fluctuated: in the first two seasons, in fact, the center forward did not shine also due to numerous injuries, while the turning point came from the 1994-1995 season with the arrival on the bench of Marcello Lippi.

With Juventus he played 145 games overall, scoring 53 goals and winning a Scudetto, an Italian Cup, an Italian Super Cup, a UEFA Cup and a Champions League. Released from Juventus, taking advantage of the then recent Bosman ruling, Gianluca Vialli moved to Chelsea in 1996. The first year he immediately won the Fa Cup while in February 1998 he became the team’s coach while also continuing to cover the role of player.

He leads the team to victory in the FA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup, also managing to conquer the UEFA Super Cup the following year. Having definitively retired from competitive activity in 1999, he won another trophy as a coach, the Charity Shield against Manchester United, but was fired on 12 September 2000 and replaced by another Italian coach, Claudio Ranieri.

In 2001 he coached Watford, a team in the English first division, but failed to go beyond fourteenth place in the league being sacked after just one season. In 2002 he became a consultant for Sky Sport, embarking on a career as a technical commentator for satellite TV, a role he will hold for several years. In 2019 he became head of delegation of the Italian national football team coached by his former attacking partner Roberto Mancini. The two, together, right at Wembley where they had experienced their greatest sporting disappointment, win the European Championship. The photo of Vialli and Mancini embracing in tears after winning the final against England is memorable.