London – From London the world gave its share last farewell to Gianluca Vialli. He did as the former centre-forward wished, carried away by pancreatic cancer: a private ceremony away from the spotlight, with family, wife Cathryn and daughters, Sophia and Olivia, and a few lifelong friends.

Between them Robert Mancini, which together with Massimo Mauro and to Vialli’s brothers Nino, Marco and Maffo he carried the coffin to the small red brick chapel of a large cemetery in the south west suburbs of London. Also present Ciro Ferrara and the president of the FIGC Gabriel Gravina.

After the announcement of his death on January 6, the Vialli family she closed herself in the strictest secrecy. No comments, no messages entrusted to social media. The last farewell was for a few close friends, around thirty present.

The ceremony was quick, it lasted just over half an hour. Then, the participants went out and gathered at the Vialli’s house, in the Chelsea area. There, as per the English tradition, they huddled together one last tribute.