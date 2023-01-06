Farewell to Gianluca Vialli, the reactions

Gianluca Vialli passed away today, January 6, 2023, at the age of 58 after a long battle against pancreatic cancer. Another football great who leaves us too soon. The news moved fans and not only, given that Vialli was considered by all to be an example of correctness, seriousness and elegance. In recent weeks he had been forced to leave his commitments with the national team due to his worsening conditions. He passed away in London.

“With immeasurable sadness we announce the passing of Gianluca Vialli – the family note -. Surrounded by his family, he passed away last night after five years of illness faced with courage and dignity. We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts ”. Below are all the reactions to the death of Gianluca Vialli.

The Italian national team remembers Vialli: “We will never forget you” – This is the message of our national team, of which head of delegation at the European Championships won in England.

Hi Gianluca, we will never forget you 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZnAbs9qDUe — Italian national team ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri) January 6, 2023

Giorgia Meloni: “Lion King on the pitch and in life” – “We won’t forget your goals, your legendary bicycle kicks, the joy and emotion you gave the whole nation in that embrace with Mancini after the European Championship victory. But we will not forget above all the man. To God Gianluca Vialli, the Lion King on the pitch and in life”. So on social media the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Juventus: “Hi, Gianluca” – A simple “Ciao Gianluca” and the photo of Vialli lifting the Champions League won in black and white in 1996. Thus Juventus sends a last farewell via Twitter to the champion who died at the age of 58. Then a long note: “What infinite sadness, Gianluca. Today, January 6, 2023, comes the news we hoped never to receive. A champion leaves us, indeed, a legend, a great man, a piece of us and of our history. We have always been with you, Gianluca: since you arrived in 1992 and it was love at first sight. You were one of the first pieces of a Juve that would have returned, right with you, to the top of Europe. We loved everything about you, absolutely everything: your smile, your being champion and leader at the same time, on the pitch and in the locker room, your adorably Gascon being, your culture, your class, which you showed until the last day in White black”.

Chelsea: ‘A legend for all of football’ – “So many will miss you. A legend for us and for all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli”. This is how Chelsea remembers Gianluca Vialli, who was a player and coach of the Blues.

La Cremonese: “Indelible example of our essence” – “You will remain an indelible example of our essence, Luca Vialli”. Cremonese writes it on Twitter, of which he was a footballer.

Greetings from Sampdoria – “Ciao Luca”, with a photo with the Sampdoria shirt and the broken heart emoticon. It is the salute to Gianluca Vialli of the Ligurian team with which he won the scudetto in the ’90-’91 championship. Then the moving letter: ‘“There are already those who imagine you between Paolo and Vuja, happy to embrace you again but just as amazed to see you again so soon. Yes, soon Luke. Too soon. They say you’re never ready to say goodbye to a fellow traveler and, sadly, that’s true. Your travel companion – as you had decided to call him – made you get off the train at 58, infamously snatching your ticket to new horizons and goals. A ticket to life which, after all, was worth a bit for all Sampdoria fans…”

Fifa: “Deep sadness” – “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace”. So Fifa in a tweet.

Gravina: “What he did will never be forgotten” – “I am deeply saddened. I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle, yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten. Without beating about the bush: Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled, in the national team and in all those who have appreciated his extraordinary human qualities ”. Thus the president of the football federation Gabriele Gravina.