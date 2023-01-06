The beginnings in the Cremonese area, the historic championship with Sampdoria, the victories with Juve, the blue up to the European Championship won with the national team in 2021 as team manager.

Gianluca Vialli’s career is made up of memories, friendships, images, but also goals and numbers. Big numbers, with fifteen trophies won in all. After his debut with Cremonese as a very young man, in ’84 Vialli moved to Sampdoria where he wrote unforgettable pages for the Doriani fans: three Italian cups, an Italian Super Cup, the ’89-90 Cup Winners’ Cup and the ’90-91 Scudetto. without forgetting then the disappointment of the Champions League ’92 final, lost against Barcelona.

After moving to Juventus, in black and white Vialli finally managed to win the cup with big ears in ’96, against Ajax on penalties, to which are added an Italian Cup, a Super Cup, a championship and the ’93 UEFA Cup. Finally, over the years at Chelsea, Vialli increased his already rich palmarès: Cup Winners’ Cup in ’98, UEFA Super Cup in ’99, FA Cup in ’97 and English League Cup in ’98. For Vialli the numbers speak for themselves: 673 appearances in Serie A, the Premier League and European club competitions, topped off with 259 goals, with 59 appearances and 16 goals for the Azzurri. It was also one of nine footballers to have won the three major European club competitions of the time.