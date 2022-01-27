After 35 years, the sponsors abandon the “Flowers for the Pope” initiative. The indiscretion of the project manager Paul Deckers: “It is no longer part of the marketing strategy”

After 35 years, that’s enough. St. Peter’s Square will no longer be decorated with the usual sea of ​​flowers from Holland. Enough of the roses, daffodils, tulips, lilies and hyacinths that arrive fresh by truck from the North and were arranged by a team of 30 florists coordinated by project manager Paul Deckers.

The tradition that saw the pontiff thanking the Dutch in their own language during the Urbi et Orbi blessing, “Bedankt voor de bloemen” thanks for the flowers, ends here. Dutch growers will no longer provide free floral decorations for the square because “the sponsors have withdrawn from the” Flowers for the Pope “project – Deckers told the Dutch newspaper Nederlands Dagblad today – it is no longer part of their marketing strategy”. The Vatican – according to the chief florist – has not yet been officially informed of the decision.

Deckers himself does not hide his disappointment at the end of the beautiful tradition that assured him of the thanks of three popes: John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis. Thanks that he has been missing only in the last two years when the floral decoration of the square had to be suspended due to the pandemic. The tradition of transforming St. Peter’s Square into a flower garden with attention to detail so as not to disturb the Easter religious service and to facilitate television coverage broadcast all over the world began in 1996, a few months after the beatification of the Dutch Carmelite priest and Nazi martyr Titus Brandsma ( 1881-1942), when the florists of the Netherlands were for the first time allowed to decorate the square with their flowers. Pope John Paul II was enthusiastic about the displays that have since become a custom. For 35 years, white and yellow bulb flowers to reflect the colors of the Vatican, lilies emblem of purity and tulips in infinite shades of color have symbolized the Easter message and underlined the sacredness of the liturgy, while recalling the immense Dutch flower fields. But the pandemic has also taken away this fragrant custom. Will something replace the sea of ​​flowers? Or will St. Peter’s Square remain empty during the Easter period? “I really don’t know – says Deckers – unfortunately it’s no longer my responsibility.”