AWhen Diego Maradona went into the eternal catacombs, within one day a million people said goodbye to him, whose body was laid out in the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. As Lothar Matthäus would have said earlier, the Germans have a different mentality.

The fact that there was a memorial service in the Allianz Arena on Friday for Franz Beckenbauer, who recently died at the age of 78, and that a women's biathlon World Cup was postponed for live broadcast on ARD, can be interpreted as an expression of the greatest possible appreciation become.