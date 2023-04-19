Franco Sattolo, former goalkeeper, died in Trieste at the age of 86, 116 appearances for the club

Sampdoria, the first on 25 September 1960 and the last on 13 March 1966. Born in Fiume (Croatia) on 9 November 1936, he emigrated as a refugee to Italy in 1948: Trieste, Marina di Massa and Turin were the cities where he moved with his family and where he began to fall in love with the game of football. Having come to light in Piedmont between Fossanese and Ivrea, he landed in Genoa in 1960 and, after a spell on loan to Sambenedettese (1961/62), he returned to the base to stay there until 1966, before moving to Turin for 5 million. Despite the dualisms first with Mauro Rosin and then with Piero Battara, he managed to enter the club of the blucerchiati centenarians and in the list of the best Dorian full backs ever. “The club sends its deepest condolences to the family,” Sampdoria wrote, recalling him on their social media channels.