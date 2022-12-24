ROME. Christmas Eve in mourning for Italian politics, Franco Frattini, president of the State Council, died at the age of 65. The former minister of Berlusconi’s governments died on the evening of Christmas Eve at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he was hospitalized for cancer. Having been ill for some time, Frattini had decided to continue his treatment in a confidential manner. Born in Rome on 14 March 1957, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and before that of the Civil Service, had been European Commissioner from 2004 to 2008 under the presidency of Josè Manuel Barroso. After graduating with honors from the Sapienza University of Rome in July 1979, in 1981 he became State Attorney and magistrate of the Piedmont Tar, in 1986 he was appointed legal adviser to the Ministry of the Treasury. In 1990 and 1991 he worked as legal adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister Claudio Martelli in the sixth Andreotti government. His political career is entirely in the wake of Forza Italia first and then Pdl, alongside Silvio Berlusconi: in 1994 he was appointed secretary general of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers during the first Berlusconi government. With the end of the first Berlusconi government and the birth of the subsequent Dini government in January 1995, he was appointed minister for public service and regional affairs and remained so until March 1996. Elected to the Chamber of Deputies from the Forza Italia list, from From 1997 to 2000 he was city councilor in Rome; re-elected to the Chamber in 2001, he was minister for the civil service from 2001 to 2002 and then for foreign affairs, during the second Berlusconi government, from 2002 until 2004, when he became European Union commissioner for the Justice, Freedom portfolio and Security, a position he held until May 2008. Re-elected to the Chamber in the 2008 political elections, from May of the same year to November 2011 he again held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Member of the Commission for constitutional reforms (2013-2014) and still special adviser to the Serbian government for EU membership negotiations, from 2011 to 2013 he was President of the Alcide De Gasperi Foundation. Frattini was President of the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI), a non-profit organization of an internationalist nature. In 2014 he was called to CONI as President of the High Court of Sports Justice. Since last January 14 he was president of the Council of State. For Silvio Berlusconi, «Franco Frattini was a true servant of the State: in Italy and abroad where he was appreciated by all for the competence with which he carried out the role of European Commissioner and then Foreign Minister. I will always remember his great ability to face complex problems with a smile, to be at ease in every role and the esteem he sowed. I will miss him as well as all the people who were lucky enough to be able to collaborate with him. Hugs to the family.” Deep closeness to the family also from the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa: «I learn with enormous regret the news of the death of Franco Frattini. For many years I had the opportunity to work with him, appreciating his human and political qualities. A respectable person leaves with Franco, one of those who leave so many good memories. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”