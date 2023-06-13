The ordeal of the last years of the famous actor Francesco Nuti’s life and the closeness of Carlo Conti to his daughter Ginevra

The well-known actor has passed away at the age of 68 Francis Nuti. The news shocked the world of cinema, many stars in these hours are expressing their condolences on social media and saying goodbye to Nuti for the last time.

Since 2006, the actor’s life has changed. He has lived two lives, the first in the world of cinema and in that of boxing. Hits, comedies, celebrities, boxing champion in the 80s. The second made of ordeals, illnesses, falls which made him half sick. A few hours ago the saddest of news arrived. Francesco Nuti passed away forever in Rome at the age of 68 years old.

Was the family, with a communicated, to spread what happened, throwing many people into despair. The note spread on the web in a short time:

They sincerely thank the health personnel and all those who have treated the actor in the long term of the disease, in particular the personnel of Villa Verde in Rome. The family asks that the moment of great pain be respected and for this reason they do not intend to make any statements.

The star is remembered today for her most famous films of the 80s: Me Clare and the Dark, Casablanca, Blame Heaven, Bewitched, Women with Skirts, Caruso Pascoski of a Polish father, Willy Signori and I come from afar.

Carlo Conti and the pain for the disappearance of Francesco Nuti

Charles Conti wanted to express his closeness to the family of Francesco Nuti, in particular to daughter Guineverethe one who has always remained by his side during these years of extreme suffering.