The automotive world, Italian and not only, mourns the passing of Fabrizio Long. He was the director of Audi Italia, he was only 62 years old: he died in Trentino Alto Adige after falling 200 meters while he was near the Payer peak, Adamello group, at an altitude of about 3,000 meters. In short, a real tragedy the one that hit the number one of the Italian division of the four-ring brand.

Farewell to Fabrizio Longo

Around 1.15pm, a person who was in the area and saw the mountaineer fall called 112: the single emergency centre, reports the Quotidiano Nazionale, requested the intervention of the helicopter and, after a brief overflight, the crew identified the man. helpless about 200 meters below the summit. Once landed on site, the air rescue technician and the medical team they could do nothing but confirm the death of Longo: the body was recovered by the Guardia di Finanza helicopter. The editorial staff of FormulaPassion joins in the grief of Fabrizio Longo’s family.