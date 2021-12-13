When in the 2035 it will no longer be possible to buy new cars with internal combustion engines, the automobile scenario in Italy will change definitively. But some ‘petrol’ and ‘diesel’ cars will remain nearby. Historic or classic cars will carry on this tradition, obviously with uses of reduced environmental impact. Common sense says to save these cars and protect them, and ASI too, Automotoclub Storico Italiano, supports this kind of future.

“The farewell to internal combustion engines starting from 2035 announced by the Interministerial Committee for the Ecological Transition is also a turning point for the defense of historic motorsport, because increasingly emphasizes the importance of the certification and analysis work carried out by ASI and other certification bodies to determine the historical and collectible interest of the vehicles“, Said the president of ASI Alberto Scuro.

“It is not enough that a car reaches a certain age to be considered historic, or whether or not it is part of a model list to be recognized as such. In fact, all vehicles have the right to be protected as future witnesses of our history but they must be evaluated one by one by checking not only the age but especially its originality and its state of conservation. This is what is done by ASI and by the certification bodies when they issue the CRS which also contain a series of technical information on the vehicle. The Certificate of Historical Relevance it is the passport that will guarantee the future of historic vehicles by placing them on a completely different level from those of everyday use. Protection means allowing collectors to keep and use them“, Explained Scuro.

ASI, however, is not too much in favor of radical changes, thinking in particular of the induced related to the production of vehicles in Italy, still strongly linked to an ‘endothermic’ system: “About the 2035 project ASI is in favor of maneuvers that reduce the environmental impact of vehicles. At the same time we are worried about the impact that this stop could have on the production sector, which in Italy is a driving force for the entire national economy. The numbers of Anfia, the national association of the automotive sector, tell of a national production which went from 1.14 million in 2017 to 777 thousand in 2020“.