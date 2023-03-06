Rome – Elisabetta Beltrame died on her 36th birthday. She had been ill for some time. The young Roman runner also competed a few years ago with the Laziolimpia Runners Team, reporting good results. “She took to heaven today on her 36th birthday. We remember her with affection by dedicating a prayer to her. She flies to run high Elisabetta », writes the company on Facebook.

Very well known in the world of Lazio and Roman running, many yesterday, just at the arrival of Roma Ostia, wanted to dedicate a thought, a photo or a post on Facebook. To her family, as well as to those who have always loved and respected her, the warmth of the sporting world.

«Once again we realize how unfair life is towards special people like Elisabetta Beltrame who unfortunately leaves us on her 36th birthday due to an incurable and devastating disease. Elisabetta has been an important athlete in recent years with interesting results and many victories in her wall, she has given a lot to the world of athletics and running in general but above all she has given us the most beautiful thing...his big smile that we will always carry in our hearts» writes Talenti Running Team.

Even all of Fidal Lazio, led by its president Fabio Martelli, remember Elisabetta: “We express our deepest condolences for a death that affects the entire world of Capitoline and regional athletics”.