Dhe Luge World Championships 2023 in Oberhof will take place without the local hero Johannes Ludwig. At least the 36-year-old will no longer be on the sled on his home track. Late Monday evening, the chief police officer drew a line under his career. The three-time Olympic champion from Thuringia ended his career at the pinnacle of success.

“Luge has been the essence of my life since I was six years old. In the past 30 years, almost every day was determined by skating and demanded great deprivation from me, but also from my family environment,” wrote Ludwig in a personal statement.

A model athlete

Ludwig was overshadowed by his teammate Felix Loch for a long time. But when he lost the Olympic gold in the last run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Ludwig was there and won bronze and gold in the relay. This sense of achievement unleashed many new strengths.

He has had eight of his ten individual World Cup successes in the past three seasons. And to top it off, last winter there was not only the overall World Cup, but also Olympic gold in individuals and with the team.

For his former selection coach Thomas Schwab, the current sports director in the bobsleigh and luge association for Germany, the Thuringian was a model athlete in every respect. “Johannes was a polite, courteous, pleasant athlete. He was very self-critical, but the discussions with him were always constructive,” said Schwab.







Ludwig was a lesson in training for all trainers because he maintained his high level of strength through hard work until the last day. His enormous arm strength, which always led to peak times at the start, earned him the nickname “Dynamite Hannes” in toboggan circles. The association wants to give Ludwig a dignified farewell during the World Cup days from January 23rd to 29th next year.

In addition, those responsible hope that he will continue to contribute to the association. “All doors are open to him,” said Schwab. Ludwig himself now wants to devote himself primarily to the federal police. “For now, the focus will be on my family. I’m looking forward to the summer and the time with my children, who had to do without me for so long,” he wrote.





