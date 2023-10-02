Chiavari – The Church of Chiavari and Liguria loses one of the most important priests. It went out Don Pino De Bernardis, 90 years old last March 19, founder of the Communion and Liberation movement in the Tigullio. Monsignor De Bernardis fell ill last night, around 9pm, while he was having dinner at Casa Marchesani.

He was immediately rescued, but his condition progressively worsened and every attempt to save him was in vain. Don Luciano Monterosso was next to him, who administered the last rites to him. Don Pino passed away shortly after 10pm. With him goes a piece of history of the Christian community of the Levant.

Student of Don Luigi Giussani, Don Pino De Bernardis was the founder and point of reference of CL in Tigullio and Liguria. He taught for many years at the Federico Delpino classical high school in Chiavari and was one of the most significant figures in the Chiavari Church and beyond in recent decades.