Actress Diletta D’Andrea Gassman, a film and theater actress, died today, August 18, in Rome at the age of 82. She was also known for being the third wife of Vittorio Gassman, of whom she was widowed on June 29, 2000 and with whom she had a son, Jacopo, born in 1980, a director. She had previously been linked to director Luciano Salce (with whom she had a son, Emanuele, an actor and director). Diletta D’Andrea and Vittorio Gassman married in 1970.

The announcement of her passing was made by her sons Emanuele Salce and Jacopo Gassmann: “this morning our beloved mother Diletta d’Andrea Gassmann passed away. In accordance with her wishes and her desire for discretion, her sons announce that there will be no funeral.”

At the cinema Diletta D’Andrea made her debut in the film “Il conte Max” (1957) by Giorgio Bianchi (1957) alongside Alberto Sordi. She continued to act on the big screen until 1964. Among her titles are “La voglia matta” (1962) and “Le ore dell’amore” (1963), both by Salce, “Obiettivo ragazze” (1963) by Mario Mattoli, “Ercole sfida Samsone” (1963) by Pietro Francisci, “Tre notti d’amore”, an episode of “La moglie bambina” (1964) by Franco Rossi (1964). She later acted a lot in the theater in the company of Vittorio Gassman.