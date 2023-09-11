A bookmaker is a worry-maker who expands the time horizons of readers: Beck-Verlag says goodbye to its chief editor Detlef Felken with a party that celebrates an era.

SChinkenmaschine: One can assume that such a device is kept in the Brasserie Oskar Maria, the restaurant of the Munich Literaturhaus, where the publishing house CH Beck celebrated a party to say goodbye to its chief editor Detlef Felken on Saturday evening. An apparatus whose sharpened blades are so finely adjusted that they can saber down any delicate slices from the patiently matured gem of the legacy of an artfully fed noble pig, guarantees pure enjoyment without any second thoughts about supply chains or additives; But when you see the polished mechanics in action behind the bar, you get an idea that effort and routine go hand in hand to produce the highest professional quality on a regular basis.

Patrick Bahners correspondent in Cologne and responsible for "Humanities".

Ham machine: As a joke, you can give this label to the entire Beck publishing house or to the non-fiction department of the non-legal half of the publishing house. A lot of books are produced here every six months, and the company’s ambition is also to maintain output, to demonstrate that the quantity and quality of the offering are not inversely proportional, but that the division of labor in a large company benefits each individual product.