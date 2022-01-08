Recently, the United States recorded one million cases of corona within one day, which is an unprecedented record, but the US President is content with urging his citizens to take the vaccine, especially the third dose, and says that vaccination is the only possible solution.

Earlier, Biden confirmed that the Omicron mutator, which has caused confusion in various countries of the world since its appearance in countries in the southern African region, calls for concern and not for “panic.”

The countries were keen not to impose strict restrictions, after the emergence of the “Omicron” mutant, in late November, while countries in Europe rushed to impose strict measures, as happened in the Netherlands, which returned to closure.

According to the “Washington Post” newspaper, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed the country’s citizens to celebrate Christmas, in late December, which US President Joe Biden did, in turn, giving the green light to the Americans to move forward with their plans.

According to the New York Times, there is a difference between Boris Johnson, when it comes to combating the epidemic, but the two leaders have recently pursued a convergent policy.

The “New York Times” reported that politicians and science specialists pushed both Biden and Johnson to adopt an approach to coexisting with the virus, rather than going backwards by tightening procedures.

The source stated that this policy was described as “risk”, because many hospitals in Britain and regions of the United States are close to exceeding their capacity.

But analysts believe that this scenario; Exceeding the capacity of hospitals remains better than the other possibility, which is the closure of the economy, which portends very difficult consequences, especially since the world is barely recovering from the accumulations of the year 2020.

Limited options

The American political researcher, Geoff Garen, who has worked alongside a number of Democratic politicians, says that the politics of Boris Johnson and Joe Biden are no longer very different, despite the ideological difference between the two, as the British Prime Minister is conservative and Joe Biden is a Democrat.

He added that from a scientific and political point of view, there is no longer a strong incentive to push people towards a situation similar to what they were a year ago.

Meanwhile, other commentators said that Boris Johnson and Joe Biden did not have many options before them, because the two leaders rule in countries where people do not like to be subject to shutdown.

If the countries have chosen this bold policy, it is because they have made great progress in the vaccination campaign, despite the reluctance of many to take the vaccine, influenced by ideas of conspiracy or fears about the safety of vaccination.

Biden and Johnson ended up with this policy as well, because the two men did not succeed in fulfilling their previous promises about eliminating the emerging Corona virus, which will become part of our world.

Faced with this situation, scientific advisors recommended that the US President move from a strategy to eliminate the virus to a new stage based on the principle of the “new normal”, that is, coexistence with “Covid-19” disease in the presence of ready-made vaccines and approved treatments.