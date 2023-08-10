Cesare Cipollini, Mario’s older brother, has died. Born in Belfort, France on December 16, 1958, he was Mario’s older brother. He leaves behind his partner and three children, the youngest – Edoardo – is one of the most promising juniors in Italy. In February 2019, in Bologna, he underwent a heart transplant.

The carreer

—

Cesare was a phenomenal runner as a young man. He was called up to the national team for the track quartet at the 1976 Montreal Games although he was still a junior. With Sandro Callari, Rino De Candido and Giuseppe Saronni he also set the world record (4’24″00) before finishing in 8th position. The following year, as an amateur in Fracor, he raced without teammates but still won two races: Florence-Viareggio and Giro delle Tre Province He turned professional in 1978, before the twenty-one years that the Italian federation allowed to pass and thanks to a derogation from the federation itself (obtained not only by him but also by Giuseppe Saronni the year before), with the Magniflex-Torpado.He won the 1983 Giro Dell’Emilia and two stages of the Vuelta Mendoza, in Argentina.He ended his career in 1990 with the Italbonifica.