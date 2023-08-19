Rome – On the day the championship kicks off, terrible news shakes the football world. At the age of 86 Carlo Mazzone died, a veritable institution of Italian coaches: born in Rome, born in 1937, Mazzone led, among others, Roma and Brescia, collecting in his very long career the beauty of 795 benches, which made him the record-men of appearances . He is such a prominent figure that four years ago, in 2019, the East grandstand of the Cino and Lillo Del Duca stadium in Ascoli Piceno was named after him, and at the same time he was inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame.

The most significant experiences

As previously mentioned, Rome, from 1993 to 1996, and Brescia, the two most significant experiences as a coach: in yellow and red he had the great merit of making the then sixteen-year-old Francesco Totti make his debut in Brescia (2001/2002 season, in a team Roberto Baggio was there too) memorable was the sprint under the Atalanta curve, in a derby in which the Rondinelle drew 3-3 (with a hat-trick from Divin Codino) in the last minute.

Wherever he has coached, there are twelve teams he has led, no one will forget him.