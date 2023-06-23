Genoa – Another protagonist of 19th century life has passed away: Carlo “Carletto” Delli Noci, 73 years oldwas the foreman, the head of the typography who had replaced his master Adriano Ramagli (who died last September) when video layout was evolving to become today’s reality.

Delli Noci leaves behind his wife Luisa and children Marco (also a long-time employee of the XIX century), Mauro and Alessia who entrusted his most poignant message to Facebook: «You left in silence. Me, you and our silences that have been filled with so many emotions so different, so alike, dog and cat always. I’ve been trying to get over my inner child and be an adult by taking your tortuous path because life with you has been really bitchy, but you were a man of another era and you faced everything that was in front of you. Now you can enjoy the peace you deserve, your journey is over here but who knows where you will go now that you are free».

A small physicist, capable of withstanding the pressure of a daily life in which the news can make it necessary to revolutionize the work already done several times in the same evening, Delli Noci had discovered that he was ill with leukemia in January. A disease that has no way out. The funeral will be held on Monday morning in the church of San Benedetto al Porto at 11.45.