He passed away a few days ago at the age of 96. Carl Horst Hahna German manager who linked his life to his family Volkswagen. Having joined the Teutonic giant in 1954 – after having also worked briefly at Fiat between 1952 and 1953 – Hahn was appointed director of the Volkswagen Group of America after just four years, succeeding in making the mythical ‘Beetle’. In fact, we owe him the start of the international expansion of the Wolfsburg manufacturer and also, subsequently, the affirmation of Audi in the premium market.

However, the name of Hahn is also closely linked to the world of motorsports. It was in fact he who contributed to the introduction in Europe of Vee formula, also known as Formula Volkswagen, in collaboration with Fritz Huschke von Hanstein. In the following years many big names in motoring – German and beyond – would pass from that championship: from Niki Lauda to Helmut Marko to Keke Rosberg. In his long career Hahn was also CEO of Continental before returning to Volkswagen where he remained in various roles until 1997.