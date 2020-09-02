Director of the State Academic Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova said that the farewell to People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Boris Klyuev will take place within the walls of this institution, reports TASS.

“The farewell will be at the Maly Theater, there is no date yet,” she said.

Recall that the Soviet and Russian theater and film actor Boris Klyuev died on Tuesday at the age of 77. In 2018, it became known that Klyuev was diagnosed with an oncological disease.

Boris Klyuev was one of the leading artists of the Maly Theater, the artistic director of two courses at the VTU im. M.S.Schepkina, as well as a member of the Board of the Guild of Russian Cinema Actors and the head of the department of acting.

The artist became famous for his roles in films about Sherlock Holmes, the Three Musketeers and the sitcom “The Voronins”.