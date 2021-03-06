F.redi Bobic and Frankfurter Eintracht have no interest in a war of the roses. The first sign of the preliminary continuation of the professional cooperation between the sports director who is willing to divorce and his partner unwilling to divorce reached the public on Friday, one day before the home game against VfB Stuttgart this Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

The press release, in which the contract extension with chief scout Ben Manga announced in the FAZ three days ago was officially announced, ended, as it should be, with a statement from the sports manager, von Bobic: “Ben has a large share in the current success the harmony and the development in the past few years. His feeling for talents and his powers of observation are very strong and will develop even better in the new structure. For the club, the contract extension is a very strong sign for the future, especially since Ben Manga was also heavily courted by top clubs. “

This is the first time in over eight years that Bobic and Manga have parted ways. Bobic brought the Manga, who was born in Equatorial Africa and grew up in Düsseldorf, from TSG Hoffenheim to VfB Stuttgart in 2012. One of their best joint transfers in Swabia was the signing of Filip Kostic from Groningen.

A particularly deep relationship of trust developed between the two football experts. After Bobic’s dismissal from VfB, Manga signed a contract with HSV, but the scout didn’t even start because his old boss had been signed up by Eintracht in the meantime and was calling for his old companion. They managed to terminate Manga’s contract and continue working together in Frankfurt.

Their collaboration was particularly close in the first two years, when the scouting department had to be set up, Eintracht had hardly any money for transfers and creative solutions were required. Jovic, Haller, Mascarell, Vallejo are the most famous names from this period. The more money Eintracht had at its disposal, the less the services of the talent scout, with a focus on South America, the Iberian Peninsula and France, were in demand.

“Director of professional football and squad manager”

Coach Adi Hütters Wort was given more weight in personnel planning due to his sporting successes, and Hütters Wort always found the support of sports director Bruno Huebner. The focus on new signings shifted in the direction of proven Central Europeans. For a long time it was questionable whether Manga would even extend its contract, which expired in 2019. Again he let Bobic convince him to continue on the common path.

The fact that Ben Manga is now letting his mentor move away on his own has to do with the opportunities for advancement and the security that his new contract in Frankfurt offers him. His new contract is valid until July 1, 2026, which not only brings him an impressive salary increase, but also a new title. The “chief scout and cadre planner” is now “director of professional football and cadre manager”.

Its tasks remain largely the same. What will change is on the one hand his room for maneuver, but above all his standing. Because the post of sports director will no longer be filled after Bruno Huebner has left. For this purpose, Eintracht is setting up the position of a technical director who is supposed to take over the administrative tasks of the sporting area and also to act as a kind of team manager as a link to the team. Manga no longer has a sports director above it, but a technical director next to it. Both work together with the head coach, who does not report to them, but only to the sports director.

Search for the new board

While the search for the new board is still in the early stages, the team manager already has a clear favorite. The former professional Gelson Fernandes made a great impression in his three years in Frankfurt. The Swiss speaks seven languages, has completed manager training and has already made a name for himself as a player for the excellent atmosphere in the team. A fruitful collaboration with Manga is beyond doubt.

The 47-year-old chief scout, who moved to the Main in the summer of 2016, is quoted as follows in the message: “We have been able to achieve a lot and have built up a lot at Eintracht Frankfurt over the past few years. I still see good development opportunities for the club and I am very happy to continue to be part of the Eintracht family. ”He went on to say:“ I totally identify with the philosophy of Eintracht. With the move into the new professional camp, the daily work requirements are now also raised to a top level. This is a milestone in development and a major reason for my contract extension in Frankfurt. “

By staying with Manga, which, as Bobic mentioned, had numerous offers (including Manchester United), Eintracht has secured the sporting transfer competence for years. The new sports director of Eintracht, who will not be Christoph Spycher, as the sports director of Young Boys Bern said in a video interview of his club on Friday evening – “I can say one hundred percent that I will also be sports director of the Young Boys next season” – , does not necessarily have to have the competence of Fredi Bobic on this point, but can have other strengths.