Silvio Berlusconi dead, from Meloni to Schlein: condolences from politics

A historic era ends. The surprise farewell of Silvio Berlusconi marks a key passage, an indelible watershed in the political, economic and cultural history of our country (and beyond). After the announcement of his death, which arrived this morning directly from the hospital St. Raphael of Milan, in which the leader of Come on Italy he had been hospitalized for a few days, there are already so many i condolence messages issued by politicians.

Silvio Berlusconi dead, funeral and funeral home. National mourning proclaimed

Flags at half-mast in the Senate, in the Chamber of Deputies and in Palazzo Chigi as a sign of mourning for the death of the president of Forza Italia and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. It has been learned from parliamentary sources that tomorrow and Wednesday morning the work of the Montecitorio Chamber will not take place. For the day of Wednesday it was declared National mourning.

THE funerals by Silvio Berlusconi will take place on Wednesday, June 14thIn the Milan Cathedral at 3 pm. The archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpini, will preside. The coffin by Silvio Berlusconi has arrived at Villa San Martino, in Arcore where the private funeral home will be set up. To welcome him at the gate many people and some supporters with Forza Italia flags who greeted him with a long round of applause. Instead, skip public funeral home initially foreseen in the Mediaset studios in Cologno Monzese: according to what has been learned, it will not be done for reasons of public order.

On the other hand, the mayor of Milan, Beppe Salasaid he had offered Berlusconi’s family “through Fedele Confalonieri the Sala Alessi in Palazzo Marino for the burial chamberif they like it. But obviously these are things that are in the will of the family and I think it’s absolutely right if they wanted it “.

Dead Silvio Berlusconi, Meloni: “He was a brave fighter”

”Silvio Berlusconi it was mostly a fighter, he was a man who had never been afraid to defend his convictions and it was exactly that courage and that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy, that allowed him to make real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication and business”. The premier said so Giorgia Meloni in a video message commenting on the death of Silvi Berlusconi.

Dead Silvio Berlusconi, Salvini: “Today I lose a great friend”

“A great friend of Lake Maggiore, a great Italian has decided to say goodbye just today. I ask for a minute of silence for Silvio Berlusconi”. So a moved Matthew Salvini in Lesa to inaugurate the new headquarters of the Coast Guard, following the news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi. Immediately afterwards, Salvini left Lesa, canceling all political commitments until further notice.

