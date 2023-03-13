Genoa – “On 28 November last, he had time to celebrate, with the three daughters Sabrina, Liana and Bettina, with grandchildren and family members on her 98th birthday. Tonight Giovanni Ballico is gone forever in his home Schio, serenely. So it went off longer lived of the over 600 coaches who have coached in Serie A in a single group, from 1929 to today, as certified by Coaches of Italy, a book created in collaboration with AIAC, which came out precisely in those days». Thus, Assoallenatori in a note, publishes the news of the disappearance of the former Sampdoria midfielder.

«A life as a midfielder, his, rich and long, between the field, bench and desk, always linked to football, with significant milestones in the Sampdoria, in Palermo and as a manager in Spal, at Vicenza and Pescara. The affection of the Assoallenatori goes to the Ballicos, a last moved farewell to Giovanni». As a footballer he dressed for seven years there blucer shirt, with which he made his debut in Serie A, from 1947 to 1954, with the curiosity of never having scored a goal in his 160 appearances. As a coach, however, he led Entella for one season in 1961/1962. Defender, he was one of the pillars of Sampdoria that season 1948/1949 he finished in fifth place, with Adolfo Baloncieri on the bench.