Hitman He has been bringing us missions loaded with tension and complicated moments for several years, and if something remained firm, it is the appearance of the agent 47.

This deadly assassin was always bald, and for this reason he could impersonate almost anyone without being easily detected, but this will change when he hits television.

You have probably already forgotten, but there are a number of Hitman in the process of production, and the person in charge of writing the chapters revealed that the protagonist will have hair.

A new start for Hitman

In a recent interview with Collider, Derek Kolstad, creator of John wick and who is in charge of writing the pilot for the series Hitman, revealed a few details about what we can expect.

Something that drew attention is that the agent 47 It will not be identical to the one we saw in the video game, since instead of being bald he will have hair.

If this was not enough, they also mentioned that the barcode will be discovered until the end of the pilot, as they will seek to introduce the character to a new generation.

We will see him born again.

Taking into account that they will seek to give us a new origin and that the character will progress throughout the pilot, his stage with hair probably will not last long in the series of Hitman.

At the moment there are not many details about the production of this project, since work began a few years ago on behalf of Fox 21 and Hulu, but soon there could be news.

It seems that video games are in the center of attention of streaming service executives and even film production companies, so we hope they do great jobs and break the curse once and for all.

Do you think Hitman will have a good development with his series?

