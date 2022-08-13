The rumors of Ruslan’s imminent departure Malinovskyi fromAtalanta towards Nottingham Forest seem confirmed by his wife. Roksana through a story from your profile Instagram responded to the many messages of the fans who invited the couple and their daughter Olivia not to leave the team and the city: “Bergamo is our home, but football life is too difficult. Your messages break my heart, this is as unexpected for us as it is for you. But nothing has been decided and it is not up to us. You are worried and I don’t want this. You need to know one thing: I never leave you. But football life is too difficult, you never know what to expect. ”