She died in Milan at the age of 87, Anna Bartolinia well-known consumer advocate and founder of Other consumption. He brings it back The day from Milan.

Goodbye to Anna Bartolini, consumer protection journalist

After studying law atUniversity of BolognaBartolini then dedicated herself to profession of journalist in 1970. Her focus was onto protect consumersan area of ​​which one of the pioneers at European level.

Anna Bartolini, several times vice president of Beuc olte than consultant of “Mi manda Raitre”

In 1973 in Milan he founded the Consumer Defense Committee which it later became Other consumption, today the largest Italian consumer organization. She had been several times vice president of the BEUC (Bureau Européen des Unions des Consommateurs, Europe Office of the Consumers’ Union) from 1992 to 1994, between 1996 and 1999, and special adviser for consumer protection on call by the EU Commissioner Emma Bonino. She then became a familiar face on television where she was invited as an expert on consumer protection. She had also worked as a curator of various programs, as well as having been a consultant and a regular guest on the show “Raitre sends me”.

