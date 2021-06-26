One of the greats in the history of European basketball is leaving: Vassilis Spanoulis has announced his retirement on Instagram. The Greek guard leaves the courts at 38 years old and after a legendary career that has made him one of the best ever in the Old Continent.

This is the message with the announcement that put full stop to 22 years of professional basketball (1999-2021): “It has been a difficult decision but it has not been sad. Thanks to basketball, I have had a unique journey, full of intense moments and many emotions. Basketball has given me everything and I have given everything for basketball. Olympiacos ended up being my destination and my most beautiful port. I am as proud of what we conquered with greatness as of what we lost after putting up a tough battle. But above all, I am leaving full, because I have lived more than I had dreamed of. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone who has been by my side throughout all these years. Presidents, coaches, teammates and rivals, but above all to the fans for their love. That was what gave me the strength to work harder every day and that is what has guided me and will always guide me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Vassilis Spanoulis, a boy who dreamed of playing basketball …”.

Spanoulis has won three Euroleagues (2009, 2012 and 2013) and in all three he was the MVP of the Final Four. In the last (2013) he doubled because he was also the MVP of the regular phase. He was, of course, included in the Team of the Decade chosen by a competition in which he embodied talent and the ability to decide matches in tight finals. His penetrations, his assists and, above all, his impossible triples after taking a step aside are part of the history of European basketball. In Greece he has won seven Leagues (with three MVPs and another three MVPs in finals) and four Cups. And with his Selection he has a European gold (2005) and a bronze (2009) and world silver in 2006, when Greece beat the United States in the semi-finals in Japan but he couldn’t do anything in the final, against Spain.

Spanoulis has played the last eleven seasons (2010-2021) at Olympiacos, which came with controversy from the great Athenian rival, a Panathinaikos in which he had played between 2005 and 2010 with a hiatus for the NBA: in 2006-07 he went through the Houston Rockets, a bad personal and professional experience after which he decided to return quickly to Europe. On his return, he experienced the best years of his career and was confirmed as one of the Euroleague’s benchmarks and one of the greats in the entire history of continental basketball. One that now says goodbye after an extraordinary career.